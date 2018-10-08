Dr. William Rodino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rodino, MD
Overview
Dr. William Rodino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Rodino works at
Locations
-
1
Verrazano Vascular Associates2025 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 370-0307
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodino?
Very nice friendly office. Dr. Rodino helped my husband with his leg problem right away. He is much more comfortable now.
About Dr. William Rodino, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1073590931
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- State University of New York
- State University New York
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodino works at
Dr. Rodino has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Venous Compression and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodino speaks Chinese, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.