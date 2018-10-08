Overview

Dr. William Rodino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Rodino works at Verrazano Vascular Associates in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Venous Compression and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.