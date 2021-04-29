Dr. William Roddy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Roddy, DO
Dr. William Roddy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
William M Roddy Md201 S Court St Ste 400, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 768-1237
Yielding Family Medicine810 S MONTGOMERY AVE, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 768-1237
How was your appointment with Dr. Roddy?
Dr. roddy is by far the best doctor in this area has ever seen or known. He pull me out of the deepest depths of depression. Additionally I was crippled with anxiety and panic. Within three days Dr. Roddy had me 99% better. I’ve been to at least 10 doctors before him and none of them help me at all. Please return to practice Dr. Roddy. We cannot do without you.
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427076686
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Roddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddy.
