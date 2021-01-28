Dr. William Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. William Roberts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
I was referred to Dr Roberts for an acoustic neuroma in 2014. My first impression of him was much like the majority of the reviewers. He seemed uncaring and sarcastic. But, as the only specialist in Charlotte treating my condition, I had no choice. I am soooo thankful I made this choice. In 2016, Dr Roberts and Dr Adamson (a neurosurgeon) performed successful brain surgery to remove the tumor. Throughout the process, Dr Roberts was always straight with me and, the better I got to know him, the more compassion I observed. Maybe he’s not Mr Personality, but he is an excellent doctor and surgeon!
About Dr. William Roberts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1598733719
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.