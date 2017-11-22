Dr. William Ritchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ritchie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Ritchie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
So I posted before but wanted to follow up. I did get to see Dr. Ritchie and I can tell you, he is as great as I remember! He was kind, caring, compassionate. My wait time was under 30 mins. He diagnosed and treated my problem right then. I am 70% better almost immediately! He is the consummate diagnostician. His professionalism and inter-personal skills are quite unusual in Orthopedics. I will stay with Dr. Ritchie for any of my orthopedic needs in the future. Well done Dr. Ritchie and st
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- U Tex SW
- U Ala Sch Med
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Ritchie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritchie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
