Dr. William Rigano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (188)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Rigano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio (Toledo, Oh) and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rigano works at Advanced Breast and Cosmetic Surgery Inc. in Centerville, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Breast and Cosmetic Surgery Inc.
    2350 Miami Valley Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-3800
  2. 2
    Advanced Plastic & Hand Surgery
    580 Lincoln Park Blvd Ste 255, Kettering, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-9576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 188 ratings
    Patient Ratings (188)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 23, 2021
    I had a BA about one month ago with Dr. Rigano. Prior to meeting Dr. Rigano I met with several other surgeons however once I met Dr. Rigano I knew he was the surgeon for me. He made me feel comfortable right away at the consultation. He spent time with me answering all my questions and explaining everything. He helped me find the right size for my wants and body type. Surgery day went as expected with no complications. I followed up with Dr. Rigano weekly for several weeks just to make sure things were going as they should. My breasts look better than I imagined. My incisions are small and healing well. I am really happy with my decision to choose Dr. Rigano for my BA.
    Anonymous — Feb 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. William Rigano, MD
    About Dr. William Rigano, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225139868
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mc Ohio
    Residency
    • General Surgery - Wright State University Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Ohio (Toledo, Oh)
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rigano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rigano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    188 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

