Dr. William Rigano, MD
Overview
Dr. William Rigano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio (Toledo, Oh) and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rigano works at
Locations
Advanced Breast and Cosmetic Surgery Inc.2350 Miami Valley Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-3800
Advanced Plastic & Hand Surgery580 Lincoln Park Blvd Ste 255, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 293-9576
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a BA about one month ago with Dr. Rigano. Prior to meeting Dr. Rigano I met with several other surgeons however once I met Dr. Rigano I knew he was the surgeon for me. He made me feel comfortable right away at the consultation. He spent time with me answering all my questions and explaining everything. He helped me find the right size for my wants and body type. Surgery day went as expected with no complications. I followed up with Dr. Rigano weekly for several weeks just to make sure things were going as they should. My breasts look better than I imagined. My incisions are small and healing well. I am really happy with my decision to choose Dr. Rigano for my BA.
About Dr. William Rigano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225139868
Education & Certifications
- Mc Ohio
- General Surgery - Wright State University Affil Hosps
- Medical College Of Ohio (Toledo, Oh)
- Ohio State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
188 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigano.
