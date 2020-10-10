Dr. William Rietkierk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rietkierk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rietkierk, MD
Overview
Dr. William Rietkierk, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine.
Dr. Rietkierk works at
Locations
Conejo Dermatology55 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7529
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rietkerk is the best! He is knowledgeable, patient, personable, a great communicator, humorous and compassionate. I recommend him highly for all your dermatological care.
About Dr. William Rietkierk, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- UC Irvine Merge school of Business
- University of California At Irvine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rietkierk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rietkierk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rietkierk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rietkierk works at
Dr. Rietkierk has seen patients for Jock Itch, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rietkierk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rietkierk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rietkierk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rietkierk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rietkierk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.