Dr. William Richwine, DO
Overview
Dr. William Richwine, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Locations
Cumberland Center for Natural Health2135 MARKET ST, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-0601
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowlegable/think out side the box doctor. Blends western (American Standard Medicine) with Holistic, and Eastern medicinal treatments. It's the perfect balance between both. Truly cares about quality of life for his patients.
About Dr. William Richwine, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013990639
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pinnaclehealth At Community General Osteopathic Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Pennsyvania State University
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richwine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richwine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Richwine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richwine.
