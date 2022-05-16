See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. William Richardson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Richardson, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Richardson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Richardson works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tulane Medical Center
Compare with other Bariatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD
Dr. Carlos Galvani, MD
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Shauna Levy, MD
Dr. Shauna Levy, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tulane Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Therapy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Obstructive Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Stretta® Procedure Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?

    May 16, 2022
    New patient Great care and very knowledgeable Support staff such as ray wonderful The fellow was very helpful All really listened!!!! If pt is waiting just need to update how long the wait will be To reinforce not forgotten
    — May 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Richardson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Richardson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richardson to family and friends

    Dr. Richardson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richardson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Richardson, MD.

    About Dr. William Richardson, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245279736
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of New Orleans
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Richardson’s profile.

    Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Richardson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.