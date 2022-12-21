See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Houston, TX
Dr. William Rhoton, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Rhoton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Rhoton works at Northwest Houston Millennium in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Houston Millennium
    1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste E, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4533
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders
    1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3665
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apnea
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bird Breeder's Lung Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bullous Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cor Pulmonale Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Alveolar Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hemothorax Chevron Icon
Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Loffler's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pleurisy
Pneumoconiosis Chevron Icon
Pneumohemothorax Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Lung Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Recurring Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Bronchiolitis Associated Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Distress Syndrome Chevron Icon
Respiratory Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Smoke Inhalation Chevron Icon
Solitary Pulmonary Nodule Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rhoton?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Rhoton is a person who shows his patients that he really cares. He takes time and shows extra care when answering your questions. I was dealing with coughing at night and once he saw that my lungs were clear, he recommended that I remove the dust in my room to see if that would help. I went home and addressed the issue and it has helped. Its the small things like this that shows one how much their doctor cares. Thank you Dr. Rhoton.
    — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. William Rhoton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154597300
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey|University of Medicine/Dentistry
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Rhoton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhoton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhoton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhoton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhoton has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhoton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhoton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhoton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

