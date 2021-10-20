Dr. William Respess, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Respess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Respess, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Respess, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their residency with Temple University Health System
Dr. Respess works at
Locations
Foot & Ankle East1020 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 695-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my initial appointment with Dr. Respess this morning, and I couldn't be happier! He's personable, direct, compassionate, and I felt a sense of relief when I left.
About Dr. William Respess, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1063401164
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Respess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Respess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Respess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Respess works at
Dr. Respess has seen patients for Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Respess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Respess speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Respess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Respess.
