Dr. William Resh, MD
Overview
Dr. William Resh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Southern California Medical Center|University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.
Dr. Resh works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 240, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-6299
-
2
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center2839 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 160, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-6379
-
3
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center1090 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 213-6388
-
4
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Washington7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-6339Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 213-6334
-
6
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Burnham4275 Burnham Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 213-6376
-
7
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Windmill500 E Windmill Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 213-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Resh saved my life. Accurately diagnosed my condition and put me on a treatment plan. Very cordial and friendly. Always makes time for my questions. I have never been rushed during my visits. Definitely would recommend him!
About Dr. William Resh, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 2022 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083637235
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospitals|University Of California
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- Los Angeles County University-University Of Southern California Medical Center
- University Of Southern California Medical Center|University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
