Dr. William Reisacher, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Reisacher works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis and Chronic Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.