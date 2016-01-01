Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Reilly, MD
Overview
Dr. William Reilly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Low T Center- Tyler6770 Old Jacksonville Hwy Ste 103, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 944-7989
Low T center1920 E State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 442-5698MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 2701 Matlock Rd Ste 109, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 442-5698
- 4 17347 Village Green Dr Ste 109, Jersey Village, TX 77040 Directions (832) 391-5304
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Reilly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reilly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reilly speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
