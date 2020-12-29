See All Neurosurgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. William Reid, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Reid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Reid works at TN Brain and Spine in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TN Brain and Spine
    1819 Clinch Ave Ste 214, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 541-2835
  2. 2
    UT Rheumatology Associates
    1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 550, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-6543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  Aneurysm
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 29, 2020
    I owe my life to Dr. Reid! In January 2009, Dr. Reid performed 3 crainiotomies on me in 6 days due to severe complications with an extremely large meningioma. He was excellent in his skills, proficiency and abilities. If I had to undergo this again, hands-down he would be my choice.
    R. Kennedy — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. William Reid, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255446175
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U SW
    Residency
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reid has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.