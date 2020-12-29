Overview

Dr. William Reid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reid works at TN Brain and Spine in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.