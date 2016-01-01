Dr. Reha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Reha, MD
Overview
Dr. William Reha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Reha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. William C. Reha2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 220, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 670-5107
-
2
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 523-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reha?
About Dr. William Reha, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1689632960
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reha works at
Dr. Reha has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.