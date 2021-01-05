Overview

Dr. William Reeder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairchild Medical Center, Mad River Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Seneca District Hospital and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Reeder works at Shasta Community Health Center in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.