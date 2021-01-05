Dr. William Reeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Reeder, MD
Overview
Dr. William Reeder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairchild Medical Center, Mad River Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Seneca District Hospital and Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Reeder works at
Locations
-
1
Shasta Community Health Center1035 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-5710
-
2
Arthritis Associates Of Redding2510 Airpark Dr Ste 305, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Seneca District Hospital
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Elderplan
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Reader for 5 years. He is the absolute best. He listens to you, he explains and he Cares!
About Dr. William Reeder, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134171564
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University Of Ne College Of Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- University Of California Davis
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeder has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reeder speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.