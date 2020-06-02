See All Rheumatologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. William Reed, MD

Rheumatology
2 (32)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Reed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6632 Indian River Rd Ste 104, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 889-6633
  2. 2
    Advanced Rheumatology
    6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 225, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 889-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout
Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Gout Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jun 02, 2020
    Dr. Reed is known as the best Lupus Doc in the region and for good reason. He listens, helps you come up with a plan and is very thorough. Great bedside manner and wonderful support staff. Zero complaints.
    Eleise — Jun 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. William Reed, MD
    About Dr. William Reed, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790784767
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Medical College of Virginia
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
