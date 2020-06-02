Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Reed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6632 Indian River Rd Ste 104, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 889-6633
-
2
Advanced Rheumatology6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 225, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 889-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reed is known as the best Lupus Doc in the region and for good reason. He listens, helps you come up with a plan and is very thorough. Great bedside manner and wonderful support staff. Zero complaints.
About Dr. William Reed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1790784767
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Medical College of Virginia
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
