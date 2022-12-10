See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lenexa, KS
Dr. William Reed Jr, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (133)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Reed Jr, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and MISH Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Reed Jr works at MISH Hospital And Clinics in Lenexa, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    William O. Reed, Jr., MD
    10951 Lakeview Ave, Lenexa, KS 66219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 432-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Minimally Invasive Surgical Hospital
    11217 Lakeview Ave, Lenexa, KS 66219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 432-7200
    William O. Reed, Jr., M.D.,.P.A.
    12850 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 432-7200

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • MISH Hospital and Clinics

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Outstanding medical service, Would not hesitate to use Dr Reed
    David Brown — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. William Reed Jr, MD

    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407899958
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • Cabarrus Memorial Hospital
    • U Mo-Columbia Med Ctr
    • University Of Missouri-Columbia Medical School
    • University of Rochester
    • Orthopedic Surgery
