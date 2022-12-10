Overview

Dr. William Reed Jr, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and MISH Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Reed Jr works at MISH Hospital And Clinics in Lenexa, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.