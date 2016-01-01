Overview

Dr. William Read, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Read works at Read Eye Center in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Eye Cancer and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.