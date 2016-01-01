See All Ophthalmologists in Monroe, LA
Dr. William Read, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Read, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Read works at Read Eye Center in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Eye Cancer and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Read Eye Center
    2600 Tower Dr Ste 111, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 387-3881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    About Dr. William Read, MD

    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Mississippi
    Dr. William Read, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Read is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Read has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Read has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Read has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Eye Cancer and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Read on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Read. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Read.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Read, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Read appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

