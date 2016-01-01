Dr. William Ravich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ravich, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ravich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 Howard Ave Fl 4, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 287-6210
- 2 40 Temple St Ste 1A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4138
-
3
North Haven Medical Center - Radiology6 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 230-3400
-
4
William J. Ravich M.d. L.l.c.10751 Falls Rd Ste 401, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-2840
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Ravich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravich has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.