Dr. William Ravich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.