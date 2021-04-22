Dr. William Ratliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ratliff, MD
Overview
Dr. William Ratliff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Ratliff works at
Locations
W. Mike Ratliff MD1631 North Loop W Ste 645, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 862-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Ratliff. He was very through and took his time. I'm very impressed and highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Ratliff, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851304679
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratliff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratliff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratliff works at
Dr. Ratliff has seen patients for Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratliff.
