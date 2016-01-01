Dr. William Rassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rassman, MD
Dr. William Rassman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Mid-wilshire Surgery Center5757 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (310) 553-9113
Farhad Ardesh MD Inc11620 Wilshire Blvd Ste 280, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 553-9113
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1598931313
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
