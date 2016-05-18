Dr. William Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rankin, MD
Overview
Dr. William Rankin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Russell County Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Ephraim Mcdowell Urology230 W Main St Ste 102, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-9670
-
2
Commonwealth Urology Russell Springs92 Joe T Petty Dr, Russell Springs, KY 42642 Directions (859) 236-9670
-
3
Ephraim Mcdowell James B Haggin Hospital464 Linden Ave, Harrodsburg, KY 40330 Directions (859) 277-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Casey County Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, knowledgeable and caring physician.
About Dr. William Rankin, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rankin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.
