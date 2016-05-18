Overview

Dr. William Rankin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Casey County Hospital, Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Russell County Hospital.



Dr. Rankin works at Ephraim Mcdowell Urology in Danville, KY with other offices in Russell Springs, KY and Harrodsburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.