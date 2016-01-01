Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Ramsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Ramsey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group25 Newell Rd Ste E36, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 583-9252
Bristol Hospital41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ct Gi PC21 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 409-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Connecticut Endoscopy Center LLC440 New Britain Ave, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 793-8500
- Bristol Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1417098146
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
