Dr. Raminick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Raminick, DO
Overview
Dr. William Raminick, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Garden City Hospital.
Locations
South Oakland Gastroenterology Associates PC28080 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8982
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Garden City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Raminick, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
