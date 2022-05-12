Dr. William Rambo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rambo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Rambo Jr, MD
Dr. William Rambo Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Progressive Physical Therapy Blanding Street1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 462-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery1013 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Arcis Healthcare114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 409-7180
- Mission Hospital
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Best attentive and personable doctor I have ever met.
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Rambo Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rambo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
