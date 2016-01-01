Dr. William Raasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Raasch, MD
Dr. William Raasch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Chicago and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Sports Medicine Center - Fitness Center8700 Watertown Plank Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5782
- Froedtert Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1730131434
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- U Chicago
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Raasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Raasch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raasch.
