Dr. William Purtill, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Purtill, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Purtill works at William Purtill M.D. PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William Purtill, M.D. PC
    990 Stewart Ave Ste L32, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-0485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortoenteric Fistula Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Celiac Artery Stenosis from Compression by Median Arcuate Ligament of Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Rib Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Purtill?

    Jul 05, 2022
    I have known This man for years, he in my eyes has done nothing but Wonderful Work, one person I Know who went under his knife was going to lose her leg because of some other doctors mistake and her outlook was not good to walk on two feet ever again well Dr. Purtill took her and opened her leg once again and after a long time in surgery she came out with hope and found in a few days she was walking again this I saw before my eyes, me personally I got what is called Gadolinium Poisoning from another doctors mistake and he gave me medications and he helped change the playing field, As of today I still have my 2 legs and yes I have problems but still am alive and I am a happy man to have known this doctor as to his skills and his ingenuity in his work and experience's, Dr. Purtill is the Best Doctor I know and never leaves his patients in the cold for any reason. God Bless Dr. Purtill and his Hands. Joseph Sadowski
    Joseph A.F. Sadowski — Jul 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Purtill, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Purtill, MD.

    About Dr. William Purtill, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619950532
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
    • Vascular Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Purtill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purtill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purtill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purtill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purtill works at William Purtill M.D. PC in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Purtill’s profile.

    Dr. Purtill has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purtill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Purtill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purtill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purtill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purtill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

