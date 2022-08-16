Overview

Dr. William Purkert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Purkert works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.