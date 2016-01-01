Dr. Puga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Puga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Puga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Inverness, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Proactive Behavioral Services1644 W Colonial Pkwy, Inverness, IL 60067 Directions (847) 776-4500
ProActive Behavioral Services215 N Main St, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (224) 678-9033
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Med College Va
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Psychiatry
Dr. Puga accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puga speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Puga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.