Overview

Dr. William Procell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Procell works at Westcare Medical Center in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.