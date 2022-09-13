Dr. William Priester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Priester, MD
Dr. William Priester, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
William D Priester MD150 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-5707
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Priester for many years and have always found him to be not only highly competent but he makes each visit a pleasure. He is very unusual in this day of modern medicine because he really listens to what the patient has to say and spends as much time as needed for each appointment instead of the usual cursory 10 minute rushed visit one experiences with many doctors. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Priester, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1174698906
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Priester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priester has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Priester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priester.
