Dr. William Priester, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Priester works at Retina Specialists Of North Alabama in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.