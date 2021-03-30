Overview

Dr. William Preston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Preston works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Selmer, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.