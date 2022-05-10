Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preskenis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
W.h. Hamptons Dental Group LLC61 S Main St Ste 312, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 247-2530
Prime Healthcare27 Sycamore St Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-0581
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor
About Dr. William Preskenis Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104803808
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Preskenis Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preskenis Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preskenis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Preskenis Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preskenis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Preskenis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preskenis Jr.
