General Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. William Powers IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Powers IV works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Intestinal Obstruction and Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 507-1688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Intestinal Obstruction
Rib Fracture
Rib Fracture

Wound Repair
Intestinal Obstruction
Rib Fracture
Pelvic Abscess
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Crohn's Disease
Cystotomy
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Sympathectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1497983589
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Residency
    • NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Powers IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powers IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powers IV works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Powers IV’s profile.

    Dr. Powers IV has seen patients for Wound Repair, Intestinal Obstruction and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Powers IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
