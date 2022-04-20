Overview

Dr. William Postma, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Postma works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in McLean, VA and Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.