Dr. William Posten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Posten, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University.
Mohs Surgery Specialists12222 Coit Rd Ste 102, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 726-6647
Excellent Mohs surgeon. The best. Highly recommended.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Yale University
- Harvard College
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Posten has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
