Dr. William Postal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Postal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
1
New England Ear Nose & Throatfacial Plastic Surgery PC198 Massachusetts Ave Ste 103, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (603) 893-3296
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Many years with Dr Postal, have much respect and greatly appreciated his attention to my medical needs during our relationship!
About Dr. William Postal, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1154323764
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Postal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Postal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Postal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Postal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Postal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Postal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Postal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.