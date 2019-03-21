See All Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. William Portuese, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Portuese, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Portuese works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    1101 Madison St Ste 1280, Seattle, WA 98104 (206) 624-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Dr. Portuese exceeded my expectations ! As a man, I was somewhat hesitant at first to get upper and lower blepharoplasty, but I am extremely pleased that I did. The bags under my eyes made me look tired, and when I look at my father, I know what I will look like in 22 years. My job requires face to face contact with customers, and not looking tired with baggy eyes is a positive attribute. Dr. Portuese and his staff were extremely professional, and the results are nothing short of incredible
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. William Portuese, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1649268210
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UCLA Lasky Clinic
    Residency
    Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Portuese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portuese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Portuese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portuese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portuese works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Portuese’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Portuese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portuese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portuese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portuese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

