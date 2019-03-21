Dr. William Portuese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portuese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Portuese, MD
Overview
Dr. William Portuese, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Seattle Facial Plastic Surgery Center1101 Madison St Ste 1280, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 624-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Portuese exceeded my expectations ! As a man, I was somewhat hesitant at first to get upper and lower blepharoplasty, but I am extremely pleased that I did. The bags under my eyes made me look tired, and when I look at my father, I know what I will look like in 22 years. My job requires face to face contact with customers, and not looking tired with baggy eyes is a positive attribute. Dr. Portuese and his staff were extremely professional, and the results are nothing short of incredible
About Dr. William Portuese, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Lasky Clinic
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portuese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portuese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portuese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Portuese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portuese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portuese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portuese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.