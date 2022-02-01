Dr. William Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Porter, MD
Dr. William Porter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 706-5065
- Baptist Health Hardin
- King's Daughters' Health
Dr. William Porter is a wonderful caring passionate doctor. I consider him one of a kind. So much so that I've included him and his two kids in my will. Dr. Porter spend a great deal of time with me. He would explain the great benefits of me having the surgery. He know understood my sexual drive and passion. I opened up to him how if felt to date. And before a relationship could grow I would Wreck it. Because I know I couldn't finish the job. Confusion some depression and a lot of guilt invaded my mind. The Implant actually resolved that issue..Fully! Dr. William Porter is a valuable member of my family. He works at Hardin Hospital Radiation Oncology in Elizabethtown KY. I've relocated to GA.. But Dr. Porter is my Doctor for life.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Radiation Oncology
