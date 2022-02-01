See All Radiation Oncologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. William Porter, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Porter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Dr. Porter works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalists in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology
    913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 706-5065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • King's Daughters' Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. William Porter, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
NPI Number
  • 1245530203
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Porter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Porter works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalists in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Porter’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

