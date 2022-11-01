See All Oncologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. William Polk Jr, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. William Polk Jr, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Dr. Polk Jr works at The Surgical Clinic PLLC - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Colorectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Surgical Clinic PLLC - Nashville
    356 24th Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2547
    The Surgical Clinic
    410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 258-9561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Saint Thomas West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Consult. Very knowledgeable.
    — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. William Polk Jr, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356349963
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Vanderbilt Univ Med Cntr
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    • Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
