Dr. William Polk Jr, MD
Dr. William Polk Jr, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
The Surgical Clinic PLLC - Nashville356 24th Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2547
The Surgical Clinic410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 258-9561
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Consult. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. William Polk Jr, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356349963
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Cntr
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
