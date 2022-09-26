Dr. Polito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Polito, MD
Overview
Dr. William Polito, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center and Community First Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, S.C.1435 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-1620
Resurrection Medical Center7447 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (847) 788-1553
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates S C.4400 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Community First Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband needed replacement mitral valve surgery. Dr Polito put us at ease by explaining what he needed to do. Surgery went well. He is a wonderful surgeon and genuinely cares about his patients. Would definitely use him again if the need arises. Thank you Dr Polito
About Dr. William Polito, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1992744288
Education & Certifications
- Herman Hosp-U Texas
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Polito. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.