Overview

Dr. William Pierce, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Pierce works at WILLIAM J PIERCE M D PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.