Overview

Dr. William Pierce, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln City, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Willamette Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Pierce works at Samaritan Hematology & Oncology Consultants - Lincoln City in Lincoln City, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.