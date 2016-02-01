Dr. William Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Pierce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Pierce, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln City, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Pierce works at
Locations
Samaritan Hematology & Oncology Consultants - Lincoln City3100 NE 28th St Ste D1, Lincoln City, OR 97367 Directions (833) 222-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Pierce, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184718314
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Medical Center - Internal Medicine
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.