Dr. William Piccione Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Piccione Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.

Dr. Piccione Jr works at THE VEIN CARE CENTER in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    William Piccione MD LLC
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 2800, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-4120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Puncture Aspiration
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Puncture Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2019
    I’ve had four procedures with Dr Piccione and he’s been on-time, empathetic and skilled every time.
    Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. William Piccione Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982768461
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Piccione Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piccione Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piccione Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piccione Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piccione Jr works at THE VEIN CARE CENTER in Oak Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Piccione Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Piccione Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piccione Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piccione Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piccione Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

