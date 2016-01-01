Dr. William Phillips Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Phillips Jr, MD
Dr. William Phillips Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
University Healthcare Alliance5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 330, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 734-6655
Stanford Medicine Partners20642 John Dr, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 581-2559
- 3 4725 1st St, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 462-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Phillips Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips Jr works at
Dr. Phillips Jr has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips Jr speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips Jr.
