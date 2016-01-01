See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pleasanton, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. William Phillips Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Phillips Jr works at ValleyCare Physicians Associates in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Castro Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University Healthcare Alliance
    5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 330, Pleasanton, CA 94588
  2
    Stanford Medicine Partners
    20642 John Dr, Castro Valley, CA 94546
  3
    4725 1st St, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Chronic Pelvic Pain
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Yeast Infections
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
C-Section
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. William Phillips Jr, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538188198
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Phillips Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips Jr has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips Jr on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

