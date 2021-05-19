Overview

Dr. William Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Bowie, MD with other offices in Clinton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Blind Hypotensive Eye and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.