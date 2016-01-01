Overview

Dr. William Phillips, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Licking Memorial Vascular Surgery in Newark, OH with other offices in Pataskala, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.