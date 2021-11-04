Overview

Dr. William Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Phillips works at CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.